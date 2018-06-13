J-K: Terrorists fire grenade at police station

[India], June 13 (ANI): Terrorists fired an Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) at a police station in Pulwama on Wednesday.

The grenade landed outside Lassipora police station here, following which the guard on duty retaliated with aerial firing.

No casualties have been reported.

Despite the implementation of the ceasefire understanding of 2003 in lieu of the Muslim holy month of Ramzan, there has been no reduction in terrorist activities in the Valley.

On Tuesday, two police personnel were killed and three others injured in a terrorist attack in Pulwama.

Meanwhile, four Border Security Force (BSF) personnel lost their lives and three others sustained injuries in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Chambliyal sector of Samba in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. (ANI)