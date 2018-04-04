J-K: Terrorists hurl grenade at CRPF post

[India], Apr. 4 (ANI): Terrorists hurled grenade on a police- Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) post in Keegan village of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The security personnel also retaliated with firing.

More details are awaited.

On April 1, at least 12 terrorists and three soldiers were among 20 people killed in three separate gunfights in the Kashmir Valley.

Three separate encounters took place in the valley - one in Anantnag during the night and two on Sunday morning in Dragad and Kachdoora villages. As many as 25 others were injured in the encounters. (ANI)