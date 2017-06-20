J-K: Terrorists hurl grenades, open fire on CRPF camp in Tral

[India] June 20 (ANI): Terrorists on Tuesday hurled two grenades and opened fire on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)'s 180 battalion camp in Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

However, there is no report of injury or casualty so far.

The security forces have cordoned off the area and are trying to smoke out the militants.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir police recovered four grenades and two magazines in Srinagar's Baba Demb.

Earlier on June 13, at least nine CRPF personnel were injured in a grenade attack on its camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral.

The terrorists lobbed grenade at a camp of the CRPF's 180 Battalion. In view of the multiple grenade attacks at the security forces last week, Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police (DGP) S. P. Vaid had claimed that the multiple grenade attacks taking place in Pulwama district were carried out by the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad as per intelligence reports gathered so far.(ANI)