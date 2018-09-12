J-K: Terrorists open fire, forest guard injured

[Jammu and Kashmir], Sep 12 (ANI): A forest guard got injured after terrorists opened fire at Jhajjar Kotli along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Wednesday.

The terrorists, who were travelling in a truck, opened fire at the victim after the police intercepted the truck on the national highway. They fled the spot moments after the attack.

The police seized one AK 47 rifle and three magazines from the intercepted truck and the driver and conductor have been taken into custody. The cordon and search operations are underway ahead of Suketar near Katra.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)