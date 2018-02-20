  1. Sify.com
  J-K: Terrorists open fire near Awantipora Air Force Station

Feb 20, 2018

[India], Feb. 20 (ANI): Terrorists on Tuesday fired bullets and lobbed grenades at the security forces near Malangpora water point outside Awantipora Air Force station in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to police, "At around 1800 hrs, terrorists fired bullets and lobbed grenades at Malangpora water point outside Awantipora Air Force station. The firing was retaliated by Defence Security Corps (DSC) guards".

"After a brief round of firing, the terrorists fled. No loss of life or property has been reported yet," the police added.

The area has since been cordoned off to track down the terrorists.

The details of the incident are being ascertained. (ANI)



