J-K: Three army soldiers injured in landmine blast in Keran sector

[India], September 11 (ANI): Three soldiers were injured in Kashmir's Kupwara district, during a routine patrolling on Sunday, after one of the soldiers accidently set off a landmine explosion.

According to official sources, troops of 16 Madras were conducting routine patrolling at the Khwaja Bailkh Post in the Keran sector, when one of the soldiers accidently set foot on a landmine causing an explosion, which left three troopers injured with splinters.

The injured troopers, Sepoy Bala Subramani, Sepoy Kundu Mahesh and Sepoy HB Swami were rushed to the Military Hospital, Drugmulla, Kupwara, where they are undergoing treatment. (ANI)