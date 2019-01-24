J-K: Three LeT terrorists killed in encounter

(Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 23 (ANI): Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces on Wednesday in Baramullah district of Jammu and Kashmir.

They have been identified as Suhaib Farooq Akhoon resident of Baramulla , Mohsin Mushtaq Bhat resident of Baramulla, Nasir Ahmad Darzi resident of Sopore .

Arms and ammunition including 3 AK 47 rifles were recovered from the site of encounter. All these materials have been taken in case records for further investigation. All three were affiliated to Lashkar-e-Taib (LeT) and were wanted in terror crimes including attack on security establishments & civilian atrocities.

All the three killed terrorists according to the police records were active in Baramulla and Sopore areas and had a long history of terror crime records for which several terror cases were registered against them. They were involved in gruesome killing of three young boys in Baramulla in April last year “It is to mention that they were provided with ample opportunity to surrender however they fired on the security forces from their hideout leading to the exchange of fire in which all the three terrorists got killed. Pertinently due to the efforts of security forces it was a clean operation and no collateral damage took place during the encounter. Arms and ammunition including 3 AK 47 rifles were recovered from the site of encounter,” said the Press release from police. The gunfight between the terrorists and security forces broke out earlier today in Binnar top area of the district. This comes a day after security forces gunned down six terrorists, including brother of an IPS officer in two separate encounters in Shopian and Budgam districts of the state. (ANI)