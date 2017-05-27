J-K: Three terrorists trapped in Pulwama encounter

[India], May 26 (ANI): As many as three terrorists are reportedly trapped in the Pulwama encounter that started at Saimu Tral of Jammu and Kashmir earlier in the day.

"Encounter started at Saimu Tral. Reportedly 3 terrorists trapped," tweeted Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Shesh Paul Vaid.

A group of terrorists attacked at the Indian Army's patrolling party at Jammu and Kashmir's Saimooh village in Pulwama's Tral.

The entire area has been cordoned off as the army and the police are conducting combing operations. The operation is still underway.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Army recovered two bodies along with weapons including one AK 47 rifles and one pistol after foiling an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri Sector, the jawans gunned down two Border Action Team (BAT) terrorists. On May 13, amid the ongoing firing by Pakistan along the Line of Control, an Indian Army patrol party was fired upon by terrorists in Pulwama's Tral area. (ANI)