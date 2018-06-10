J-K Tourism pays compensation to family of deceased Chennai tourist

[India], June 10: Jammu and Kashmir's Director of Tourism, Mahmood A. Shah handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the family of the deceased 22-year old tourist from Chennai who died on May 08, after being caught in the middle of clashes between security forces and stone pelters.

The incident took place at Narbal, located 15 km away from the state's capital Srinagar.

On Saturday, The Director of Jammu and Kashmir Tourism also met the family of the deceased tourist R. Thirumany in Chennai.

"No amount can compensate the loss of the life, the state of Jammu and Kashmir shares the grief with the family," the Director said. Shah met the family at the along with Chairman of Travel Agents Association of India's (TAAI) Chennai Chapter Chennai Shohul along with other well-known travel agents. After the tragic incident, the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Tourism Minister issued an apology on behalf of the state. Mufti herself handed over a cash amount of Rs 2 lakh to the bereaved family. "The incident was an isolated one and the rest of the travellers which were part of the group completed their holidays safely," Shah added. He further assured that Jammu and Kashmir continue to be a safe place when it comes to tourism, and urged travel agents in Chennai to keep promoting the hilly state. R. Thirumani of Chennai, who visited Kashmir as a tourist, died of injuries in a hospital in Srinagar on May 8. He was caught in clashes between security forces and stone-pelting protestors on Srinagar-Gulmarg Road near Narbal. The incident sparked outrage and raised questions on the safety and security of tourists in the valley. (ANI)