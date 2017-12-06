J-K: Train services resume on Banihal-Srinagar route

[India], Dec 6 (ANI): The train services between Banihal and Srinagar resumed on Wednesday after remaining suspended for two days following an encounter of three LeT terrorists in Qazigund, Jammu and Kashmir.

Three terrorists were killed during the encounter that broke out on Monday when an army convoy came under attack.

After the attack on the Army convoy that was on its way to Srinagar; the Rashtriya Rifles, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir cordoned off the area and launched a hunt for the militants. The search operation turned into an encounter with the terrorists.

The terrorists, who were neutralised by the Indian Army, had attacked the Amarnath pilgrims earlier this year, confirmed the Jammu and Kashmir Police yesterday. The group comprising of a total of three terrorists was neutralized in the encounter. (ANI)