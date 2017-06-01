J-K: Two civilians injured in Pak shelling

  1. Sify.com
[India], June 1 (ANI): Two civilians have been injured in shelling by Pakistan at Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The injured have been referred to the GMCH, Jammu," Harun Malik, Deputy Commissioner, Poonch said.

The Pakistani Army has initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Naushera and Krishna Ghati sectors.

The Indian Army posts are retaliating strongly and effectively.

The firing is presently on. (ANI)



