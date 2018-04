[India], Apr. 1 (ANI): Two encounters broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday morning.

While one is underway in Kachdoora area of Shopian, the second one is taking place at Dragad village, according to reports.

Earlier in the wee hours of Sunday, one terrorist was killed and another one was arrested alive in an encounter, which took place in Dialgam area of Anantnag.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)