J-K: Two injured after suspected JeM militants attack Sunjuwan army camp in Jammu

Srinagar: Two junior commissioned officers were killed while a Colonel rank officer and daughter of an army personnel were among four persons injured as terrorists attacked the Sunjwan Army camp in Jammu city on Saturday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Abdul Rehman Veeri said.

The minister informed the Jammu and Kashmir assembly that Subedar Madanlal Chowdhary and Subedar Mohammed Ashraf Mir were killed in the attack by a group of terrorists.

Those injured included a Colonel rank army officer, Havaldar Abdul Hamid, Lance Naik Bahadur Singh and daughter of Subedar Chowdhary, he said amid protests by Bharatiya Janata Party members who raised anti-Pakistan slogans in the House.

While the minister did not specify the group affiliation of the terrorists who carried out the attack, officials said Jaish-e-Mohammed was behind the terror strike. The exact number of terrorists is not known but as per initial calls received at PCR Jammu four to five terrorists were involved, he said. The exact number of terrorists is not known but as per initial calls received at PCR Jammu four to five terrorists were involved, he said. Director General of Police S P Vaid said the terrorists entered from the rear side of Sunjwan Army camp where family quarters are located. Director General of Police S P Vaid said the terrorists entered from the rear side of Sunjwan Army camp where family quarters are located. The terrorists have been isolated, they said. The terrorists have been isolated, they said. Inspector General of Police S D Singh Jamwal told reporters that "around 4:55 am suspicious movement was noticed by the sentry and his bunker was fired upon. The fire was retaliated. The number of terrorists isn't known. They've been cornered in one of the family quarters." Inspector General of Police S D Singh Jamwal told reporters that "around 4:55 am suspicious movement was noticed by the sentry and his bunker was fired upon. The fire was retaliated. The number of terrorists isn't known. They've been cornered in one of the family quarters." Security forces and police have cordoned off the area around the Sunjwan Army camp. The camp falls under the first Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry in 36 Brigade. Security forces and police have cordoned off the area around the Sunjwan Army camp. The camp falls under the first Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry in 36 Brigade. Soon after the attack, reinforcements of the army’s special forces and SOG rushed to the spot and cordoned off the whole area amid a fierce gunfight, security official said. Soon after the attack, reinforcements of the army’s special forces and SOG rushed to the spot and cordoned off the whole area amid a fierce gunfight, security official said. Schools in the entire area around the camp have been closed by authorities as a precautionary measure. Schools in the entire area around the camp have been closed by authorities as a precautionary measure. A high alert has been sounded in Jammu and security beefed up in and around the city. A high alert has been sounded in Jammu and security beefed up in and around the city. Intelligence inputs had warned of an attack on the army or security establishment by Jaish-e-Mohammed in view of the death anniversary of Afzal Guru who was hanged on February 9, 2013. Intelligence inputs had warned of an attack on the army or security establishment by Jaish-e-Mohammed in view of the death anniversary of Afzal Guru who was hanged on February 9, 2013.