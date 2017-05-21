J-K: Two more terrorists, another soldier killed in Nowgam

[India], May 21 (ANI): Two more terrorists were gunned down while trying to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir's Nowgam sector on Sunday, a day after the Indian Army launched an operation to wipe out the terrorists in the area.

Four weapons and other warlike stores were recovered from the slain terrorists.

However, one more soldier lost his life, thereby raising the death toll to three.

Meanwhile, the sanitation operation is still underway.

Yesterday, it was reported that two terrorists were killed and two soldiers lost their lives during the gun battle.

"#JKOps Two terrorists attempting infiltration in Naogam Sect, Kashmir eliminated. Two soldiers martyred in ongoing op @adgpi," Indian Army's Northern Command tweeted. This came after Defence Minister Arun Jaitley's meeting with the senior commanders and troops at a forward post along the Line of Control (LoC), where he reviewed the security situation. He said that Indian Armed Forces were fully prepared to deal with the militants coming from across the Valley. (ANI)