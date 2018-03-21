J-K: Two policemen killed in ongoing encounter in Kupwara

[India], Mar. 21 (ANI): Two Jammu and Kashmir policemen were killed in an ongoing encounter in Kupwara's Halmatpora on Wednesday.

Search operation is still underway, while four terrorists have been killed during an encounter last night.

"These militants sneaked into the Valley recently and were waiting for an opportunity to cross into Lolab or Vilgam areas of Kupwara district," according to media reports.

The encounter site is around 8 km from Kupwara town and Halmathpora is the last village before the LoC, which is 20-25 km away from the spot.

More details are awaited. (ANI)