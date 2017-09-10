J-K: Two terrorist killed, one surrenders in Shopian encounter

[India], Sept. 10 (ANI): At least two terrorist have been gunned down in an encounter with the security forces that began Saturday night while another surrendered in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

The surrendered terrorist has been identified as Adil Hussain Dar from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The killed terrorists have been identified as Tariq Ahmad Bhat and Mohammad Altaf Rather, both belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen.

In another encounter in Imam Sahib Area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, one terrorist was killed by security forces on Saturday. (ANI)