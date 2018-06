[India], June 19 (ANI): Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter with security forces here in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral region.

This comes a day after four terrorists were killed in an encounter in Bandipore area of the state.

Apart from the terrorists, one Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel has been injured in the encounter, and is admitted to a hospital nearby.

The encounter is underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)