J-K: Two terrorists killed in Sopore encounter

[India], May 30 (ANI): Two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Dangerpora area of Sopore district on Thursday, police said.

"On a credible input, a cordon and search operation was launched jointly by police and security forces in Dangerpora area of Sopore. During the search operation, the hiding terrorists fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter," police said in a statement.

In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed and the bodies were retrieved from the site.

Police said that the identities and affiliation of the killed terrorists were being ascertained. Furthermore, incriminating material including arms and ammunition was recovered from the site of encounter. (ANI)