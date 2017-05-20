J-K: Two terrorists, two soldiers killed during infiltration bid

[India], May 20 (ANI): At least two terrorists were gunned down while trying to infiltrate in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowgam sector on Saturday.

During the gun battle, two soldiers also lost their lives. The operation is still underway.

"#JKOps Two terrorists attempting infiltration in Naogam Sect, Kashmir eliminated. Two soldiers martyred in ongoing op @adgpi," Indian Army's Northern Command tweeted.

This has come a day after Defence Minister Arun Jaitley met with the senior commanders and troops at a forward post along the Line of Control (LoC), where he reviewed the security situation.

He said that Indian Armed Forces were fully prepared to deal with the militants coming from across the Valley. "Our troops and our Army are fully ready to check any form of infiltration. Under no cost will India's territorial sovereignty be allowed to be infringed," Jaitley said.(ANI)