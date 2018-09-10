J-K: Udhampur becomes open defecation free district

[India], Sep 10 (ANI): The district administration of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Monday declared the whole district Open Defecation Free (ODF). A total of 75000 toilets have been constructed in all 230 panchayats of the district.

All the families identified in the district were provided with toilet units. The district has registered 100 per cent physical achievement in Swachh Bharat Mission - Gramin.

An event was organized by the District Administration to celebrate the achievement. The Deputy Commissioner of Udhampur, Ravinder Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police Rayees Bhat along with other officials attended the event.

Expressing happiness over the matter, Deputy Commissioner of Udhampur said, "When I was posted in Udhampur, I found it as a big challenge. But, I was confident that we would be able to achieve it. I am really happy that Udhampur has shown a way to whole India. Our officials have worked day and night to achieve it, rain or shine." Kumar along with all the departments of the district administration strategised and covered the households in the district. They focused on changing the public mindset to increase the acceptability and utility of Individual Household Latrine (IHHL) units. The district administration also carried Information, Education and Communication (IEC) activities in schools, anganwadis, etc to spread and create awareness. (ANI)