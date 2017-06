[India], June 16 (ANI): A 22-year-old youth was killed when the security forces fired at a stone-pelting mob in Bandipora districts's Rangreth area in Jammu and Kashmir.

The incident took place yesterday when a mob was pelting stones at a security force vehicle.

The victim was rushed to a district hospital and later succumbed to the injuries. He died at the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.(ANI)