Jacket row: Rahul is a simple man, says Sidhu

[India], Jan 31 (ANI): Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday said party president Rahul Gandhi leads a simple life.

Talking to ANI, Sidhu said, "Did they go to see the bill when Rahul Gandhi was buying the jacket? How do they know? I have never seen a man like Rahul Bhai who lives such a simple life while sitting on such important post."

In the run-up to elections in Meghalaya, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Meghalaya units yesterday raised up the issue of Gandhi's jacket on Twitter.

The images of Gandhi wearing the jacket gave fresh ammunition to the BJP to counter his famous 'suit boot ki sarkaar' jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. "So @OfficeOfRG , soot(pun intended!)-boot ki sarkar with 'black' money fleeced from Meghalayan State exchequer by rampant corruption? Instead of singing away our woes, you could have given a report card of your inefficient govt in Meghalaya! Your indifference mocks us!" wrote Meghalaya BJP below the picture, which was paired with the jacket's original photo and price. (ANI)