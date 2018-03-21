Jackie Shroff's wife shared Sahil Khan's CDRs with Rizwan Siddiqui: Thane DCP

[India], Mar 20 (ANI): Deputy Commissioner of police, Thane crime branch, Abhishek Trimukhe on Tuesday revealed that they have recovered a Call Detail Records (CDRs) of actor Sahil Khan during analysis of celebrity advocate Rizwan Siddiqui's mobile.

As per DCP Trimukhe, the CDRs were shared with Rizwan by actor Jackie Shroff's wife, Ayesha Shroff.

Rizwan, the lawyer of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, was arrested by Thane crime branch in connection with a Call Detail Records (CDRs) case.

"Probe found that Ayesha Shroff (wife of Jackie Shroff) procured CDR of Sahil Khan and shared it with Rizwan, this was revealed in an analysis of Rizwan's mobile," said DCP Trimukhe. During the investigation, it also revealed that actress Kangana Ranaut had also shared Hrithik Roshan's mobile number with Rizwan in 2016. "Also investigation has revealed that Kangana Ranaut had shared Hrithik Roshan's mobile number and shared it with the accused Rizwan Siddiqui in 2016, a reason for that is not known yet, the probe is on," the DCP said. As per information, Ayesha Shroff allegedly had affair with actor Sahil Khan and after a dispute between them, the former procured the CDRs of the 'Style' actor and gave it to Rizwan. Rizwan was apparently blackmailing Sahil. Rizwan was arrested by police last week in course of an investigation into the illegal acquisition of CDRs by private detectives. Earlier, it was reported that Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife were summoned by Thane's crime branch in connection with the Call Data Records (CDR) racket that was unearthed in January.(ANI)