Jadavpur University professor Kanak Sarkar divested of duties for 'virgin brides' remark on Facebook

[West Bengal], Jan 16 (ANI): Jadavpur University professor Kanak Sarkar who wrote a controversial post on 'virgin brides' has been divested of his duties with immediate effect on Wednesday.

Om Prakash Mishra, head of the International Relations department, has forwarded the recommendation to the Vice Chancellor of the university.

As per reports, the professor had compared a woman's virginity to a sealed bottle or packet in a Facebook post.

"In view of the recommendation of the Student-Teacher Committee of the Department, Prof. Kanak Sarkar is divested of his teaching duties with immediate effect. Substitute arrangements would be decided in the meeting of the Board of Studies scheduled on January 18, 2019," the recommendation stated.

"The committee deliberated for over three hours and they have recommended to me to divest him of his responsibilities as teacher in the department. It was also recommended by the committee that professor be debarred from teaching responsibilities in the university. There was also a demand for enquiring against his conduct in the classroom and in the university. He has been debarred from entering into the campus and he would be facing the enquiry by the university authority," OP Mishra said. On Tuesday, students of Jadavpur University staged a protest in the university campus, demanding the expulsion of Professor Kanak Sarkar over his remarks. "We want his expulsion as he is influencing young minds and we don't want a misogynistic environment here. He's a repeat offender," a protestor said. The National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo motu cognisance of the objectionable statements. The NCW team, led by Rekha Sharma, will meet the Vice Chancellor to discuss the matter during its scheduled visit to West Bengal this week. The Commission has also written to DGP, West Bengal, directing him to investigate the matter and take appropriate action as per the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)