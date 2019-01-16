Jadavpur University students demand expulsion of Prof who commented on women's virginity

[India], Jan 15 (ANI): Students of Kolkata's Jadavpur University (JU) on Tuesday staged a protest in the university campus, demanding the expulsion of Professor Kanak Sarkar over his remarks made in a Facebook post.

"We want his expulsion as he is influencing young minds and we don't want a misogynistic environment here. He's a repeat offender," a protestor said.

As per reports, the professor had compared a woman's virginity to a sealed bottle or packet in a Facebook post.

Earlier in the day, the National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo motu cognisance of the objectionable statements.

The NCW team, led by Rekha Sharma, will meet the Vice Chancellor, Jadavpur University to discuss the matter during their scheduled visit to West Bengal this week. The Commission has also written to DGP, West Bengal, directing him to investigate the matter and take appropriate action as per the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)