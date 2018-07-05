Jadavpur University students protest against discarding entrance test

[India], July 5 (ANI): Students of Jadavpur University staged a massive protest against the authorities, after the latter decided not to conduct entrance tests in six undergraduate arts courses, this academic session.

The courses include- Comparative Literature, History, Political Science, Philosophy, English and Bengali.

"We want tests to be conducted in the same manner it has always been done," said the protestors.

The admission procedure, which has been changed after 40 years, will now have students enrolled in the courses on the basis of marks obtained in the board examination.

However, according to Pradeep Ghosh, the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Jadavpur University "Had announced the date of exams but no unanimous decision was taken by admission committee on modalities of exams so we decided to admit students on basis of their marks, only for this session. I request students to withdraw their protest." (ANI)