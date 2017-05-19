Jadhav death sentence: Congress lauds ICJ's stay

[India], May 19 (ANI): Applauding the verdict passed by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for putting a temporary stay on Kulbhushan Jadhav's execution, the Congress on Friday expressed confidence that the final verdict on this case will also be in favour of India.

"The verdict means that Salve has succeeded to put forth the case in front of ICJ. It is a right decision and I welcome it. I hope in future also when the final verdict comes, it will be in favour of Kulbhushan Jadhav and in favour of India," Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge told ANI.

Kharge said that Pakistan made unnecessary noise and fabricated the case, which led the ICJ to take this to reach to conclusion that there is a truth in what is being said by India. Earlier on Thursday, the ICJ stayed the execution and upheld India's right to have consular access to the former naval officer who has been declared spy by the Pakistan and been awarded death sentence for espionage. Justice Ronny Abraham of the ICJ asserted that the case was indeed debatable, while also adding that the ICJ had prime facie jurisdiction in the case. The final verdict in the case is expected in August. The only condition under which Jadhav now stands to face execution is if Islamabad does not comply with the ICJ's decision. India can then go to the Security Council, which may then decide upon measures to be taken to give effect to the judgement. (ANI)