Jadhav meeting: Family had to remove bindi, mangalsutra, footwear not returned

New Delhi: The ministry of external affairs statement on the meeting between the Indian death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav and his wife and mother.

Retired Indian Navy officer Jadhav, 47, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April this year.

India moved the International Court of Justice in May this year against the verdict. The ICJ halted his execution on Indias appeal pending the final verdict by it.

The MEA statement says that Pakistan violated rules of engagement between Kulbhushan Jadhav and his family in both letter and spirit.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "The manner in which the meeting was conducted and its aftermath, was clearly an attempt to bolster a false and unsubstantiated narrative of Jadhavs alleged activities. "This exercise lacked any credibility. The appearance of Mr Jadhav raises questions about his health and well being. "Jadhav's comments were tutored. It was clear Jadhav was under a lot of stress and spoke under coercion. "For some inexplicable reason, despite her repeated requests, the shoes of the wife of Shri Jadhav were not returned to her after the meeting. We would caution against any mischievous intent in this regard. "Under pretext of security precautions, cultural and religious sensibilities of family members were disregarded. This included removal of mangal sutra, bangles and bindi, as well as a change in attire that was not warranted by security. Jadhav's mother was not allowed to speak in her mother tongue." Jadhav's wife and mother landed in Pakistan to meet him, for the first time since his arrest, at the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MOFA), according to Pakistani media. The two women arrived in the capital via a commercial flight and are expected to leave today after the meeting takes place. Officials said all arrangements are in place to facilitate the meeting. TV footage showed a convoy of around seven vehicles escorting Jadhavs family in the city. A Pakistani Foreign Office spokesperson said that Jadhavs family spent more than half an hour at the Indian High Commission before the meeting.