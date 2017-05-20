Jadhav verdict: Sehwag, Kaif support ICJ decision, take on Pak trolls online

New Delhi: Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence has been halted for now, with the International Court of Justice at The Hague on Thursday ordering Pakistan to ensure that the Indian is not executed until a final decision was taken in his case.
As the news of the verdict trickled in the public at large took to social media to express their delight at the ICJ's ruling.
When former cricketers Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif joined the chorus, Twitter trolls from Pakistan unleashed a vicious attack on them.
"You guys hv less brains? The final decision yet to come and even though icj stays whtever we ll hang him go where ever on ur choic#pak??," Farhan Zahoor tweeted to Sehwag.
Sehwag's reply was a brutal takedown of the online troll.
@virendersehwag You guys hv less brains? The final decision yet to come and even though icj stays whtever we ll hang him go where ever on ur choic#pak— Farhan Zahoor (@FarhanZahoor124) May 18, 2017
"Please remove Mohammad from your name first," was Aamir Akram's advice to Kaif.
In your dreams ,just like beating India in a World Cup.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 18, 2017
Kutta Paalo, Billi Paali, galat fahmi mat paalo. #KulbushanJadhav https://t.co/k8WKLwBR4Z
Kaif's reply was retweeted over 8k times.
@MohammadKaif Please remove Mohammad from your name first !— Aamir Akram (@AamirAk12) May 18, 2017
Kaif also went on to add that India was the most tolerant and inclusive country in the world.
Wow ! If I support India's victory , I should remove Mohammad. I am proud of my name. Aamir means "full of life" , you need to get one. https://t.co/eJrAqNioA2— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 18, 2017