Jagan Mohan Reddy reviews administrative work

[India], May 31 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday held a review meeting on mid-day meal scheme at the CM camp office today.

Representatives of Akshaya Patra Foundation and officials of school education department attended the meeting. Jagan noted that this is a primary meeting, and asked the officials to come up with full-fledged plans by next meeting.

Jagan will be holding department-wise review meetings from Saturday. On June 1, review meeting will be held with the higher officials of finance and revenue departments. On June 3, review meeting of education and water resources departments will be held. Agriculture & allied sectors and Housing will be reviewed on June 4. Review on AP CRDA will be held on June 6.

The new chief minister will step into the secretariat on June 8. Meanwhile, the process of transfer of officials continued for the second day on Friday. The government has transferred Law Secretary Venkata Ramana, and gave charge to Additional Secretary Venkateswara Rao. (ANI)