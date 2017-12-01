Jagan Mohan Reddy's close aide joins TDP

[India], December 1 (ANI): Former YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA B Gurunath Reddy joined Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at his residence in Amaravati.

Gurunath, a close aide of YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy's family, was reportedly unhappy with the latter's political move in Anantapur constituency, where he served as the ex-MLA.

Anantapur MLA V Prabhakar Chowdary, who is unhappy with the development, met Naidu.

Naidu reportedly assured him not to worry with Gurunath's entry into the party.

Three days back, Giddi Eswari, YSRCP MLA from Paderu, also joined the TDP along with sarpanches and other Mandal leaders. Eswari was reportedly unhappy with YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy proposing Kambha Ravibabu for the Paderu MLA seat. Last month, Kurnool MP Butta Renuka joined TDP. Jagan, who leads the YSRCP, is also the leader of Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly. He recently roped in political strategist Prashant Kishore, drawing a lot of flak from the party leaders and cadre. (ANI)