Jagan offers prayers at Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala

[India], May 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday offered prayers at Lord Venkateswara temple located at Tirumala hills here on Wednesday.

Jagan's swearing-in ceremony will be held on May 30. After the ceremony, Reddy and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will reportedly fly to Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The YSRCP chief was invited by priests and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials. He was accompanied by party leaders Vijayasai Reddy, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, RK Roja, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and others.

Jagan's YSRCP had decimated Chandrababu Naidu's TDP in the recently-concluded elections. YSRCP achieved a landslide victory by winning 151 seats in the 175-member Assembly and 22 parliamentary seats out of the 25 in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)