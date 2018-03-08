Jagan Reddy lashes out at Chandrababu Naidu on 'AP Special Status'

[India], Mar 08 (ANI): YSR Congress Party President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday lashed out at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over the 'AP Special Status' issue and questioned as to why didn't the latter not object when the statement was made by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in 2016.

Yesterday at a press conference, Jaitley said his government was committed to meeting all promises made to Andhra Pradesh at the time of carving out of Telengana four years back. But giving special category status, as demanded by Naidu, was constitutionally not possible after the implementation of the 14th Finance Commission recommendations.

"Why did Chandrababu Naidu welcome and celebrate the very same statement made by Jaitley in 2016 and why is he making an issue now? It was because of the public opinion built by YSR Congress Party (YCP)and Left parties through intensive campaigns in favour of Special Status," Reddy told reporters here. "If Naidu is so upset with Jaitley, then why to continue in NDA? Also, If Naidu is sincere about special category status, let him come forward and support the motion brought up by YCP without any more opportunistic and manipulative politics," Reddy added. Earlier in the day, two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers in Andhra Pradesh Government submitted their resignation in the chief minister's office amid deteriorating relations between the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the BJP. The ministers, who have submitted their resignation, are State Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas and StateEndownment Minister Pydikondala Manikyala Rao. The BJP MLAs were given ministerial berths as coalition partner. This statement came hours after Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu asked TDP ministers to resign from the Union Cabinet. (ANI)