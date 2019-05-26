Jagan Reddy meets Andhra Governor ESL Narasimhan

[India], May 25 (ANI): YSRCP Chief Jaganmohan Reddy met Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan in Hyderabad on Saturday.

This comes two days after YSRCP secured a landslide majority in the assembly and parliamentary elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Reddy had steered YSRCP to a four-fifths majority in the 175-member Assembly, ousting N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from power in the state.

YSRCP finished the tally by winning 151 seats, wresting power from TDP whose strength was drastically reduced from 102 in the 2014 Assembly elections to a mere 23.

YSRCP polled 49.9 per cent votes, while TDP got a 39.2 per cent vote share. One Assembly seat went to Jana Sena Party led by actor-turn politician Pawan Kalyan.The party also bagged 22 Lok Sabha seats out of the 25 in the state during the simultaneous elections while TDP could get only three seats. After TDP's rout, Naidu had submitted his resignation to Governor ESL Narasimhan on Thursday. Reddy is all set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on May 30. (ANI)