Jagan Reddy's Praja Sankalpa Padayatra to cross 3,000 km

[India], Sep 22 (ANI): Yuvajana Shramika Rythu (YSR) Congress Party president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will cross the 3,000-kilometre milestone of his ongoing 'Praja Sankalpa Padayatra' on September 24 near Desapathrunipalem village of Vizianagaram district marking 116th constituency.

Reddy began his foot march on November 6 last year. The party leaders will unveil a pylon to mark the milestone and celebrate the event with grandeur.

A special attraction of this milestone will be an open stage `Navaratnalu` with children acting each Navaratnalu or nine promises showing its significance and importance.

"Raavali Jagan, Kaavali Jagan" (Jagan should come, we want Jagan), the slogan, undertaken during the foot march, aims at catapulting him to power in the upcoming assembly elections. Reddy launched the walkathon to reach out to people across the 125 assembly segments in 13 districts of the state, covering a distance of over 3,000 km. Though the yatra/march was originally scheduled for 180 days, Reddy has decided to extend it owing to the people's response. Reddy also called as "Jana Netha" ensured the people that their grievances were heard while assuring that they would be resolved at the earliest. Reddy had made the issue of Special Category Status to Andhra the key theme on January 29 in Nellore district when he completed the first 1000 kilometres. In April, the Member of Parliaments of the party resigned from the Lok Sabha as their demands for a Special Category Status were not met. All the leaders of the party will conduct a three-day padayatra (foot march) spread across all the Assembly Constituencies and mandals featuring special activities and public address by taking the Navaratnalu scheme to every house. A number of leaders including political stalwarts like, Katasani RamBhoopal Reddy, Aanam Ram Narayana Reddy, Kanna Babu Raju, Nedurumalli Rankine Reddy, Ranganath Raju, former legislator Yalamanchili Ravi and former TDP home minister Vasantha Nageswara Rao and his son Krishna Prasad joined the party during Praja Sankalpa Yatra. Several bureaucrats including retired Inspector General Iqbal Khan, retired Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar, among others also joined them. Speaking on Reddy's yatra, party MP V Vijaya Sai claimed, "During the Prajasankalpa Yatra he noticed 'smile' on the faces of people with a hope "Rajanna Rajyam (YSRs rule) will be back." (ANI)