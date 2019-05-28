Jagan repeats history in Andhra Pradesh, decimates TDP

With YSR Congress Party almost decimating TDP out of power in Andhra Pradesh, Jagan Mohan Reddy who steered his party YSRCP to a spectacular victory in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections is set to take oath as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on May 30.

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy is the son of former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who died in a helicopter crash in September 2009.

With YSR Congress Party gaining a landslide victory in the 2019 Assembly elections, Jagan Mohan Reddy has repeated what his father had achieved in 2004 when he dislodged Telugu Desam Party's (TDPs) N Chandrababu Naidu out of power.

In election trends, YSRCP is leading in 22 out of 25 Parliamentary Constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and TDP only on three, while in 175-member State Assembly, Reddy is leading on 149 seats with TDP marginalized to 25 and Pawan Kalyan Jana Sena Party to only 1. After his father's death, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy began an 'odarpu yatra' to meet people who committed suicide or suffered ill health. Reddy launched his 3,000-km-long 'padayatra' named PrajaSankalpaYatra in November 2017. In 2009 Reddy was elected as Member of Parliament of Kadapa from Congress. A year later he resigned from the 15th Lok Sabha. In June 2011 he was re-elected to 15th Lok Sabha in the bye election. In 2011 he floated a new party YSR Congress (Yuvajana Shramika Raithu Congress Party) while in 2014 he was elected as M.L.A. In 2014, Jagan suffered defeat at the hands of Naidu however, within months of that defeat, Jagan took on Naidu government whereby he took out a padayatra across the length and breadth of the state, covering over 3,500 km by foot enthusing his party cadres. Naidu coming out of NDA, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being unfair to Andhra Pradesh after which BJP sided with Jagan but there was no official alliance between the two. Chief Minister of neighbouring Telangana, K Chandrashekar Rao also backed Jagan. Meanwhile, the YSRC Legislature Party will meet here on May 25 to formally elect Jaganmohan Reddy as its leader, party sources said. The sources said Reddy will take oath as Chief Minister in the temple-town of Tirupati on May 30. (ANI)