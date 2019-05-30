Jagan to meet Governor ESL Narasimhan today, will stake claim to form govt

[India], May 25 (ANI): YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to meet Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan on Saturday and will stake claim to form a new government in the state after winning by a thumping majority in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

Jagan, who is set to take oath as new Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh next week, will submit the resolution adopted by 151 elected MLAs of YSRCP, which elected him the legislature party leader on Saturday.

He will also meet Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao later in the day. Reddy had steered YSRCP to a four-fifths majority in the 175-member Assembly, ousting N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from power in the state. YSRCP finished the tally by winning 151 seats, wresting power from TDP whose strength was drastically reduced from 102 in the 2014 Assembly elections to a mere 23. YSRCP polled 49.9 per cent votes, while TDP got a 39.2 per cent vote share. One Assembly seat went to Jana Sena Party led by actor-turn politician Pawan Kalyan. The party also bagged 22 Lok Sabha seats out of the 25 in the state during the simultaneous elections while TDP could get only three seats. After TDP's rout, Naidu had submitted his resignation to Governor ESL Narasimhan on Thursday. (ANI)