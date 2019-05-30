Jaganmohan Reddy visits church ahead of swearing in ceremony

[India] May 29 (ANI): Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday offered prayers at CSI church situated here in his hometown Pulivendula.

The soon to be Chief Minister, before the swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, is visiting religious places today. Reddy, on Wednesday morning, started by going to the Tirumala Temple to offer his prayers to Lord Balaji after which he went on to visit the Peda Dargah at Kadapa.

He is further slated to visit the Kanakadurga temple at Vijayawada.

YSRCP had secured a landslide majority in the assembly and parliamentary elections in Andhra Pradesh. Reddy had steered YSRCP to a four-fifths majority in the 175-member Assembly, ousting N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from power in the state. Reddy is all set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on May 30. (ANI)