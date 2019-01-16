Jagdish Tytler's presence at Congress event triggers controversy

[India], Jan 16 (ANI): The presence of 1984 anti-Sikh riots case accused Jagdish Tytler at a programme where newly-appointed Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit took charge on Wednesday triggered a controversy, with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) condemning it.

Dikshit, an 80-year-old former Delhi Chief Minister, was appointed as Congress' Delhi unit president on January 10, just a few months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

As she took over on Wednesday, Tytler was seen sitting in the front row at the programme.

Tytler, a senior Congress leader and former Union Minister, was an accused in a case related to the anti-Sikh riots which followed assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984. Angry over Tytler's presence at Wednesday's event, Akali Dal leader and Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said the Congress has no respect for sentiments of Sikhs. "Rahul ji is continuing with the tradition of his family. It clearly shows that they have no respect for sentiments," Harsimrat told ANI. On his part, Tytler questioned why his name was being taken in connection with the riots case. "You also mention my name. Why? Is there an FIR? Is there a case? No? Then why do you take my name? Someone said that and you believed it," he told reporters. He was responding when asked to comment on the conviction of his party colleague Sajjan Kumar in the anti-Sikh riots case by a Delhi court. On Kumar's conviction, he said, "What can a man say when the court has given a verdict?" On December 17, 2018, Kumar was convicted in the killing of five members of a family in Raj Nagar and the torching of a gurdwara in Delhi on November 1, 1984. (ANI)