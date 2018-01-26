  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Jai Ho! Twitterati salutes nation, wishes on Republic Day 2018

Jai Ho! Twitterati salutes nation, wishes on Republic Day 2018

Last Updated: Fri, Jan 26, 2018 11:33 hrs
I Day

New Delhi:  India on Friday celebrated its 69th Republic Day as the Rajpath, the capital's main promenade, came alive with march pasts and colourful tableaux to showcase the country's military might, cultural legacy and its initiatives, with 10 Asean leaders as chief guests watching the proceedings. 

The Twitter was flooded with wishes for Republic Day 2018.

More from Sify:



talking point on sify news

Latest Features

Latest News