Jailed AIAMDK leader Sasikala seeks parole to attend husband's funeral

Chennai: Convicted All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala, who is currently lodged in Bengaluru's Parappanna Agrahara Jail, has applied for 15 days parole to attend her husband Natarajan's last rites.





Reportedly, Sasikala is expected to travel to Thanjavur directly by road for the funeral.





Maruthappa passed away on Tuesday at around 1.35 a.m. at the Gleneagles Global hospital in Chennai.





According to the death certificate, the 75-year-old died due to multiple-organ failure.



Shanmuga Priyan, Chief Operation Officer, Gleneagles Global Health City, Chennai, released a statement, stating that every possible attempt was made to sustain his revival. However, despite their best efforts, he was unable to recover.

Natarajan had also undergone a liver and kidney transplant in 2017.

Sasikala is currently serving a four-year imprisonment and is lodged in central prison in Bengaluru in a disproportionate assets case. She was sent to Parappana Agrahara central prison in February last year.