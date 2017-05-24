Jaipur: ATS busts fake Army recruitment racket, 4 held

[India], May 24 (ANI): The Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad on Wednesday arrested four people for their alleged involvement with a fake Army recruitment racket.

An amount of Rupees 1.79 crore has been seized from them.

According to primary information, these people were involved in this racket for 10 years

A case has been registered against the accused at the Special Operations Group (SOG) Police Station in Jaipur.

According to reports, Rajasthan ATS along with Military Intelligence Liaison Unit in a joint operation busted the racket. (ANI)