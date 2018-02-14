Jaipur: Man throws acid on woman

[Rajasthan] [India], Feb 14 (ANI): A woman got 20 percent burn injuries after a man threw acid on her at a mall here on Wednesday, police said.

The man, who allegedly had a love affair with the woman, was also injured in the incident at Triton Mall, where she was employed as a housekeeper.

Both the man and the woman got burn injuries on their face and hands, and have been admitted to Sawai Man Singh Hospital (SMHS), a police official said.

According to the official, an investigation is underway into the matter.

"The woman has chemical burns on face and hands. Her condition is stable and admitted to the plastic surgery ward. All her medication and treatment is being done free of cost," Dr S.S. Yadav said.(ANI)