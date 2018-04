[India] April 22 (ANI): A security guard deployed at a Jaipur Metro station allegedly molested a B. Ed student here on Sunday.

The girl's father said that the security guard deployed at Civil Lines Metro Station had been stalking his daughter.

"The man has been stalking my daughter for the past few days when she used to get down at the metro station on her way back from college," the girl's father said.

At the time of filing this report, the police were investigating the matter. (ANI)