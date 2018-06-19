Jaipur-Mumbai IndiGo plane receives bomb threat

[India], June 19 (ANI): The IndiGo call center received a bomb threat for its Jaipur-Mumbai flight early morning on Tuesday .

The call was received around 5:30 in the morning from an unidentified person.

"The IndiGo call center received a call at around 5:30 am this morning from an unidentified person mentioning a bomb threat to 6E 218 operating a Jaipur - Mumbai flight. We immediately reported the matter to Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) and followed all security protocols," IndiGo airlines said in a statement.

"The concerned authorities carried out the investigation and declared the call as specific bomb threat. Following clearance, operations will be resumed as normal," the statement further added. Further details are awaited. On a related note, in March this year a Delhi-Kolkata Air India flight, AI-020, returned to the Delhi airport after a bomb threat call was received by the national carrier's call centre. (ANI)