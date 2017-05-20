Jaipur residents object to private hospitals monopoly

[India], May 20 (ANI): people took to streets in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Saturday to protest against the negligence and monopoly of private hospitals.

The protest took place after a patient Ratanlal Saini lost his at the Bansal Hospital due to medical negligence.

Saini's family alleged that he had a chest pain and lost his life because of wrong treatment.

Virendra, Ratanlal's son told ANI, "My father died because of improper treatment by Ajay Banasal. The police did not support us."

He said he will not cremate his father's body till the doctor is arrested and the hospital is sealed. Protestors demanded the suspension of the license of private hospitals in the city. (ANI)