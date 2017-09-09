Jaipur: Violent mob attack Ramganj police station, torch cars

Jaipur: Tension prevailed in Ramganj area in Old City late on Friday after angry protesters pelted stones at the police, torched nearby vehicles and vandalized public property.

In retaliation, the police fired several shells of tear gas at the mob. "One cop was injured and has been given first aid," said Nitin Deep Blaggan, additional commissioner (second).One person reportedly died in the incident.

Advocate Aslam Khan, a resident of the area, alleged that the incident took place after cops misbehaved with a senior citizen in the evening.

Residents from nearby areas came out to protest against the police and a verbal spat turned into a full-fledged clash between cops and the protesters. "Protesters had gathered around Ramganj police station.They began pelting stones and other things. We tried to disper se the crowd but were pushed back," said a constable at the police station, adding that frantic calls were made to the control room for reinforcement. The angry mob went on a rampage, torched rickshaws, broke glasses of vehicles parked near the area and damaged police vehicles. Additional staff from nearby police station also arrived as protestors kept on pelting stones. The police team, led by DCP (north) Satyendra Singh and other officials, resorted to lathicharge and fired gas shells to disperse crowd. "Our first aim was to stop people from damaging public property . Hence, teargas shells were fired at mob," Blaggan informed TOI. By 11pm, the entire Ramganj area was covered with smoke. Companies of Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC), Rapid Action Force (RAC) and Special Task Force cordoned off the area. The police cut off power supply to street lights to keep the crowd away from the police station.When last reports came in, the area was under heavy police cover, with more staff from the reserve police arriving at the spot.