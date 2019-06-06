  1. Sify.com
  4. Jaishankar meets Chinese Communist Party leader Li Xi

Last Updated: Thu, Jun 06, 2019 20:59 hrs
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday met Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Li Xi and discussed bilateral relations between the two countries.

Jaishankar tweeted:

Guangdong, which borders the former British colony of Hong Kong, is one of China's most economically important provinces.

Jaishankar is the longest serving Indian envoy in China.



