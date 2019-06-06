Jaishankar meets Chinese Communist Party leader Li Xi

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday met Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Li Xi and discussed bilateral relations between the two countries.
Jaishankar tweeted:
Happy to meet Chinese Communist Party Politburo Member and Guangdong Party Secretary, Mr. Li Xi today. Discussed bilateral relations. Urged that Guangdong take the lead in balancing India-China economic relations. pic.twitter.com/cUAmQwuSci— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 6, 2019
Guangdong, which borders the former British colony of Hong Kong, is one of China's most economically important provinces.
Jaishankar is the longest serving Indian envoy in China.