Jaitley congratulates DRDO for test firing quick reaction surface to Air Missile

[India], July 03 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for successfully test firing quick reaction surface to Air Missile and asserted this will add to India's defence capabilities.

"Congratulations to DRDO for successfully test firing Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile. This will add to India's defence capabilities," Jaitley tweeted.

The successful flight test of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile paves way for complete indigenization of Surface to Air missile domain, the Union Minister added.

India successfully test fired the missile from the Odisha coast. The first test launch of the missile was conducted on June 4 from the same base. The missile is capable of winning multiple targets. (ANI)