Jaitley directs army to maintain strict vigil along LoC

[India], May 17 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Arun Jaitley today arrived in Srinagar to review the overall security situation in the Valley.

He was briefed on the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir at Badami Bagh Cantonment.

General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff and other senior Army officers were present in the review meeting.

Sanjay Mitra, Defence Secretary (Designate) was also in attendance.

The Defence Minister was apprised of the various measures to strengthen the robust counter infiltration grid along the Line of Control.

He was also briefed on the close coordination amongst all the government agencies towards bringing back normalcy in the region. Jaitley lauded the valour, sacrifice and patriotic fervour of every soldier who was serving in these challenging situations for national integrity, which the entire country is proud of. He urged all the defence personnel to continue the good job and ensure safety of the innocent people while dealing firmly with the inimical elements. He also directed the commanders to maintain strict vigil along the Line of Control and remain prepared to give a befitting reply to any misadventure from across the border. (ANI)